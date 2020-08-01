Police looking for suspect in Bedford Walmart evacuation

The Walmart in Bedford was evacuated yesterday over reports of a suspicious package. Authorities say a man pushed his own cart into the store with his coat covering a bag inside. The man left the store with his coat. Authorities evacuated the Walmart but it turns out the bag contained items that had been stolen, and there was no threat to the public. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Here is the information from Bedford Police:

UPDATE: Walmart has reopened. Law enforcement have dispersed.No threat to the public.

EARLIER: At 12:47 PM on this day, officers were dispatched to Bedford Walmart located at 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike for a call regarding a suspicious package located inside of the store. Officers discovered that a white male entered the store pushing his personal cart with a bag in the cart and a coat covering the bag. The male was seen removing his coat from the cart, leaving the cart and the suspicious bag inside of the store.

At this time, we do not suspect any threat(s) to the public. We are treating this as a suspicious package at this time.

With this post, we are asking that anyone that may have any information to assist in identifying the subject below please contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.

At this time, Walmart is closed to the general public. We will update the public when Walmart is open again – hopefully later this evening.