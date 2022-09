State police are investigating a hit and run that killed a Concord man early Tuesday morning. Around 12:30 in the morning, police say 26-year-old Aaron Blake Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. They said Collins died at the scene. Police say evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series. Anyone with information should contact Virginia State Police.