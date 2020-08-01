Police search for suspects in gaming store armed robbery

Lynchburg police are looking for several suspects after an armed robbery that occurred at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Fort Avenue early this morning. Shortly before 1am three men armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from customers and the business before fleeing on foot. The suspects are described as black men in their early 20s. Surveillance photos of the suspects is at WLNI, and anyone with information can contact Lynchburg police.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Armed Robbery at Click Spot Skill Gaming

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for several suspects after an armed robbery that occurred at Click Spot Skill Gaming on Fort Avenue last night.

On August 8, 2021, at 12:58 a.m., officers responded to 1990 Fort Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Three men armed with a handgun entered the store and obtained an undisclosed amount of money from customers and the business before fleeing on foot. The suspects are described as black men in their early 20s.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

###

See attached photos.

​