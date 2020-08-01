Police search for suspects in shooting of teenager

Lynchburg Police are looking for two suspects in a shooting on Poplar Street Wednesday night. A 16-year-old male received several gunshot wounds to the leg. His injuries are not life-threatening. Richard Lamont McDaniel (44) and Taurus Lamont McDaniel (41), both of Lynchburg, are wanted on the following charges:

Armed robbery

Malicious wounding

Shooting from a vehicle

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

They are considered armed and dangerous and both remain at large.

UPDATE: Shooting on Poplar Street – Suspects Sought

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.