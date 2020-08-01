Police: vehicle and driver in hit-and-run located

Lynchburg Police say the driver wanted in a weekend hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian has turned himself in. It happened Saturday night just before 10:00 in the 1000-block of Ardmore Drive. Police were looking for Nissan Maxima with tinted windows that fled the scene toward Old Forest Road. Sunday, police say the adult male driver of the 2015 Nissan Altima contacted police and is cooperating with the investigation. Charges are pending further investigation of the crash and consultation with the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police: The vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run that left a woman injured on Saturday (July 2) have been located.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.