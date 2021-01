BC-BKC–Kennesaw State-Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston had 17 points as Liberty extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Kennesaw State 69-63. Spencer Rodgers led the Owls with a career-high 31 points.

