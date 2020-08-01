Prosecutor: Lynchburg police officer was justified in shooting incident

A Lynchburg Police Officer will not face any criminal charges from a shooting incident in December 2022. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison says her investigation found officer Joshua Foster was justified when he fired at suspect Aaron Roberts, III, who was wanted at the time and had barricaded himself inside a residence. Roberts displayed a handgun and Foster fired at him, but Harrison says Roberts’s only injury was a cut on his arm and his knee when he fell through the ceiling after the gunshot. She says body cam footage won’t be released because Roberts is facing criminal charges.

Here is the entire statement from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:

COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY REPORT

Re: Use of Force December 13, 2022 109 Holmes Cr. Lynchburg, VA

Involving Aaron Roberts, III and Officer J. Foster

As Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, I was tasked with the determination of whether the use of force by Lynchburg Police Department Officer J. Foster on December 13, 2022 amounted to a criminal offense. The purpose of this investigation is not to determine the appropriateness of any Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) policy, procedure, or tactic but solely for the purpose of determining if a criminal act was committed during the arrest of Aaron Roberts, III. In making my determination, I reviewed reports provided by the Virginia State Police who investigated the matter, body worn camera (BWC) footage of the event, reports prepared by LPD and other agency officers, photographs of the scene, Blue Ridge Regional Jail medical records for Aaron Roberts, III, and interviews of involved parties including Officer J. Foster and Aaron Roberts, III. Based upon the law and the evidence in this matter, it is my opinion Officer J. Foster’s actions amounted to a justifiable use of deadly force and no criminal charges are warranted.

Summary of the Facts

The following events are documented in police reports, witness interviews, and BWC footage: On December 13, 2022 at 9:08 a.m., multiple law enforcement personnel from the Lynchburg Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Virginia State Police in a joint operation to serve outstanding arrest warrants arrived at 109 Holmes Cr. in the City of Lynchburg. They had warrants to serve on Aaron Roberts, III for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Brandishing a Firearm, and Violation of Protective Order. The address on the warrant for Roberts was 109 Holmes Cr. Lynchburg, VA.

By 9:09 a.m., officers displaying their badges of authority with clearly marked tactical equipment or clothed in department issued uniforms began knocking repetitively and loudly on the door of 109 Holmes Cr. The townhome was equipped with a Ring camera doorbell as well as a separate doorbell to the townhome. Both doorbells were pushed by the officers multiple times. Clear, loud, and multiple announcements were made that included: “Police department, come to the door!”, “Open the door or we are coming in!”, and “Aaron Roberts we have a warrant for your arrest, open up!” Roberts was told that a specific officer was on scene that he trusted and told to

call that officer if that made him more comfortable. The announcing officer loudly and repeatedly announced his own phone number while instructing Aaron Roberts to call the officer and come out where they could assure his safety. These announcements were also made over a loud speaker from an officer’s marked patrol vehicle’s public address system that was parked near to the entrance of the townhome. These announcements and loud knocking were done repeatedly at the front door for 17 minutes before an 18-year-old female opened the front door. The female was upset, crying, and asked to come away from the home which she did.

Officers entered the townhome to execute the arrest warrants. Officers repeatedly called out to Roberts directing him to come out and announcing they were police. It was believed that Roberts was in the attic. At 9:57 a.m. a cannister of oleoresin capsicum was deployed into the attic to flush Roberts out. Officers determined shortly after this that the townhome shared an attic space with 4 other townhomes in the same block with no firewall in between.

Officers entered the attic at 10:33 a.m. and located Roberts in the attic space above 115 Holmes Cr. Upon locating Roberts officers immediately yelled “show me your hands!” and “come out!” At least 5 officers were in the attic at this point. Roberts was located to the left of the officers under the slant of the pitched roof and behind multiple wooden beams. Roberts was positioned sitting upright with his right side and shoulder facing the officers and his left side away from the officers and out of view. Roberts kept his left hand and arm down around his legs for the entire interaction with the officers. Officers could not see his left hand due to Roberts’ position and refusal to follow instructions to show his hands.

When officers first called out to Roberts, he did not show his hands but instead said he wanted to talk to his girlfriend and made a comment that he would kill himself. Roberts told officers he did not have a phone. Roberts said he would communicate with a specific officer that he trusted that was on scene. That officer was called into the attic. This officer also served as the K9 handler and brought the dog into the attic with him. The K9 remained under the handler’s control and was physically restrained by a harness and held by the handler’s left hand. The K9 handler used his cell phone to call Roberts’ girlfriend and put her on speaker phone. At this time the other officers in the attic were positioned for safety with flashlights pointed at Roberts and firearms out as they still did not know if he was armed.

In response to officers repeatedly telling Roberts to show the officers his hands and come out from the attic, Roberts told the officers he was not moving and did not comply with these directions. The interactions with Roberts lasted 19 minutes from the time officers discovered him until the shot was fired by Officer J. Foster. During this period Roberts said “I want to die. I’m not moving from this spot unless you’re carrying me.” and “I ain’t going in no handcuffs.” Roberts was allowed to talk to his girlfriend who also attempted to convince Roberts to surrender peacefully which Roberts refused.

The K9 handler told Roberts he would get closer to Roberts. This officer was in front of the other officers in the attic with the K9 in his left hand and the cell phone being used to talk to the girlfriend in the officer’s right hand. This officer was exposed as he approached Roberts and narrated his movement to Roberts. Roberts claimed that he had no weapon but Roberts continued to hide his left hand. As the K9 handler stepped closer, Roberts said “Please stop or I’m going to blow my head out the frame. Please back up (officer’s name). I’m going to shoot myself man,