Prosecutor: No criminal charges against Lynchburg corrections officers after assault claim

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s attorney Bethany Harrison says corrections officers in Lynchburg will not face any criminal charges in connection with their interactions with an inmate last month. Carroll Williams claims he was assaulted at the city’s adult detention center. In a 7-page report, Harrison said Monday that there was not enough evidence to bring charges against the officers. She says that because Williams was actively resisting when several officers were trying to take him for processing, their actions did not constitute excessive force.

Here is Bethany Harrison’s entire report:

