Prosecutor: September police shooting was justified



Lynchburg’s prosecutor Bethany Harrison says Officer Michael Donellan was justified in a September 25th shooting. Harrison says Ashley Biggs Neeley was in Miller park chasing Aaron Neeley with a knife. When Police arrived, Harrison says Biggs Neeley refused to drop the weapon, threatened Officer Donellan before cutting her own wrist, then came at him with the knife before he shot her. Harrison says Officer Donnellan’s actions were a justifiable use of deadly force and no criminal charges are warranted.

Here is the full statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office:

COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY REPORT

Re: Use of Force September 27, 2023, Park Ave. and Park Ln. Lynchburg, VA

Involving Ashley Biggs Neeley and Officer Michael Donellan

As Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, I was tasked with the determination of whether the use of force by Lynchburg Police Department Officer Michael Donellan on September 27, 2023 amounted to a criminal offense. The purpose of this investigation is not to determine the appropriateness of any Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) policy, procedure, or tactic but solely for the purpose of determining if a criminal act was committed during the encounter with Ashley Biggs Neeley. In making my determination, I reviewed reports provided by the Virginia State Police who investigated the matter, body worn camera (BWC) footage of the event, medical records for Ashley Biggs Neeley, computer aided dispatch (CAD) records, and interviews of involved parties including Officer Donellan and Ashley Biggs Neeley as well as statements by other officers at the scene. Based upon the law and the evidence in this matter, it is my opinion Officer Donellan’s actions amounted to a justifiable use of deadly force and no criminal charges are warranted.

Summary of the Facts

The following events are documented in reports, witness interviews, and BWC footage: On Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:08 a.m., Lynchburg Emergency Communications received a call from a third party who reported “Ashley Biggs” was in the park chasing Aaron Neeley with a knife. Officer Donellan was one of several uniformed officers dispatched to Miller Park in the City of Lynchburg for this call. Officer Donellan encountered Aaron Neeley at 9:11 a.m. in Miller Park at the back side of the pool. Aaron Neeley’s conversation was recorded on BWC where he told the officer Ashley Biggs Neeley made threats to hurt him with a knife and cut her own wrist. Aaron Neeley said Biggs Neeley was unstable and used “meth all night long.” Aaron Neeley cautioned the officer to “watch out when you go up to her, she’s got a [expletive] knife.” Aaron Neeley pointed out her location at a bus stop on the Miller Park side of Park Ave. and Park Ln. Officer Donellan was aware of Ashley Biggs Neeley’s history and that she was the subject of an officer involved shooting in May 2023 where she used a knife against two Lynchburg police officers. Officer Donellan called into his radio to warn other officers who were arriving of the information shared by Aaron Neeley: that Biggs Neeley had a knife and was on meth.

Officer Donellan approached on foot and found Biggs Neeley sitting on the bench inside the bus stop shelter with two LPD officers already with her. Officer Donellan came around the bus stop shelter to face Biggs Neeley straight on. One LPD officer was to Donellan’s right (Biggs

Neeley’s left). This officer was closest to Biggs Neeley at about 10 feet away. A second LPD officer stood to Donellan’s left (Biggs Neeley’s right). Officer Donellan stood on Park Ave. near the curb while officers spoke to her. As Officer Donellan approached, one of the officers is heard instructing Biggs Neeley to keep her hands in sight and to stay out of her bags. Biggs Neeley had a purse and bag on the bench next to her left thigh.

At 9:13:53 a.m. Officer Donellan took his position directly in front of Biggs Neeley where she is seen with her left hand going toward her purse despite the instruction she received to keep her hands in sight and stay out of her purse. Within one second, she pulled a long knife out of her purse and stood up facing the officers. The officer to Donellan’s left took cover behind a marked LPD vehicle that was parked on the curb at an angle to the bus stop. This officer produced his LPD issued firearm and pointed it at Biggs Neeley. Officer Donellan and the officer to his right took several steps backward. Officer Donellan produced his LPD issued firearm. The officer to Donellan’s right produced a taser. A fourth officer arrived right as she stood up. This officer stood behind the officer with the taser. This officer produced his LPD issued firearm. Biggs Neeley held the long-bladed knife in her left hand. The blade was about the length of her forearm. Donellan called out “drop the gun” while other officers repeatedly told her to “drop the knife.” At 9:13:57 a.m. Biggs Neeley, while looking at Officer Donellan, took steps toward him. He was about 20 feet away at this time. Biggs Neeley paused, then at 9:14:03 a.m. charged toward Officer Donellan with the knife still in hand. At 9:14:04 a.m. Biggs Neeley appeared to tense up as the officer to Donellan’s right deployed his taser. On a frame-by-frame view of the BWC, Biggs Neeley is seen to continue to step forward toward Officer Donellan before he fired his duty weapon at her.

Officer Donellan fired one round that hit the right side of Ashley Biggs Neeley head at her ear but did not penetrate her skull. The round is heard to hit the metal frame of the bus shelter and was found on the sidewalk near the bus stop. Upon being hit with the bullet, Biggs Neeley fell to the ground and dropped the knife. At 9:14:08 a.m. LPD officers rendered aid until medics arrived. Ashley Biggs Neeley told the officers she was sorry and cried. She told medics not to save her.

Officer Donellan gave a statement consistent with the events as recorded on his BWC. He indicated that he shot Ashley Biggs Neeley after she produced a long knife that she held up at chest level. She ignored repeated commands to drop the knife and once she charged at the officer, he fired a round at her. Given how close she was to the officers, that she produced a weapon, ignored commands before targeting him, and his awareness of her previously trying to stab an officer, he believed his life and the life of his fellow officers were in danger.

The officer that used his taser on Biggs Neeley did so because the background of his aim was the traffic circle and he was concerned for bystanders. He too believed his life and the lives of the other officers were in danger. The third and the fourth officers also believed Biggs Neeley planned to use the knife against the officers.

Legal Analysis

In a 2018 per curiam opinion, the United States Supreme Court summarized the controlling legal standard as to when an officer may use deadly force:

[W]hether an officer has used excessive force “requires careful attention to the facts and circumstances of each particular case, including the severity of the crime at

issue, whether the suspect possess an immediate threat to the safety of the officers or others, and whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight. The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight. The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgements – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.”

Kisela v. Hughes, 584 U.S. __ (2018) (quoting Graham v. Connor, 490 U.S. 386, 396 (1989)).

An officer is entitled to use deadly force to protect himself or others only if the amount of force was not excessive and was reasonable in relation to the perceived threat:

The use of deadly force is an act of necessity and the necessity must be shown to exist or there must be shown such reasonable apprehension of imminent danger, by some overt act, as to amount to the creation of necessity. The right to kill in self-defense begins when the necessity begins and ends when the necessity ends…Imminent danger is defined as an immediate and perceived threat to one’s safety or the safety of others.

Couture v. Commonwealth, 51 Va. App. 239 (2008).

VA Code Sec. 19.2-83.5 lists factors to be considered when determining if a law enforcement officer properly used deadly force. Consistent with these factors, I find that Officer Donellan’s use of deadly force was not excessive and was justifiable self-defense to protect his life and the life of others. Officer Donellan responded to a call that named Biggs Neeley as chasing after Aaron Neeley with a knife. Officer Donellan was aware she attempted to stab Lynchburg Police Department Officers in May 2023. Aaron Neeley reported to the officer that Biggs Neeley made threats to hurt him with a knife and cautioned the officer that she still had the knife with her and was under the influence of meth. Within seconds of encountering Biggs Neeley, Officer Donellan was the focus of her brandishing a long knife. Biggs Neeley refused to comply with commands of the officers to keep her hands in sight and to drop the knife. Officers were a short distance away from her when she produced the knife. Even after it appeared Biggs Neeley was hit with taser probes, she continued to charge toward Officer Donellan with the knife raised.

The body worn camera footage will not be released as Ashley Biggs Neeley recovered from the shooting and faces pending criminal charges from these events.

Bethany Harrison

Commonwealth’s Attorney

for the City of Lynchburg