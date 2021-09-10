Public invited to Lynchburg 9/11 observance Sept. 10th

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD), Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD), and members of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally are holding a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 10, at noon at the base of the Monument Terrace steps.

Saturday, September 11, 2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11 – a day that changed our country forever. It is important to always remember and memorialize the sacrifices so many made on that day and in the aftermath. As part of our community’s remembrance, the LPD, LFD, and Monument Terrace Troop Rally will hold this solemn Memorial Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives as part of this tragic event.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Base of the Monument Terrace steps (313 Church Street, Lynchburg)

9/11 Memorial Ceremony Schedule

Welcome: Steve Bozeman

Presentation of Colors: LPD Honor Guard

National Anthem: Keith Lee

Posting of Colors: LPD Honor Guard

Remarks: Mayor MaryJane Dolan City Manager Wynter Benda Lynchburg Fire Department Chief Greg Wormser Lynchburg Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Jamison Brian Moore

Retrieve Colors: LPD Honor Guard

Taps: Mike Reeves

Moment of Silence

Bell Tolling: LFD

Amazing Grace: LFD Bagpipers

For more information, please contact: