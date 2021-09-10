Public invited to Lynchburg 9/11 observance Sept. 10th

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD), Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD), and members of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally are holding a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 10, at noon at the base of the Monument Terrace steps.
Saturday, September 11, 2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11 – a day that changed our country forever. It is important to always remember and memorialize the sacrifices so many made on that day and in the aftermath. As part of our community’s remembrance, the LPD, LFD, and Monument Terrace Troop Rally will hold this solemn Memorial Ceremony to honor those who lost their lives as part of this tragic event.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Base of the Monument Terrace steps (313 Church Street, Lynchburg)
9/11 Memorial Ceremony Schedule
- Welcome: Steve Bozeman
- Presentation of Colors: LPD Honor Guard
- National Anthem: Keith Lee
- Posting of Colors: LPD Honor Guard
- Remarks:
- Mayor MaryJane Dolan
- City Manager Wynter Benda
- Lynchburg Fire Department Chief Greg Wormser
- Lynchburg Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Jamison
- Brian Moore
- Retrieve Colors: LPD Honor Guard
- Taps: Mike Reeves
- Moment of Silence
- Bell Tolling: LFD
- Amazing Grace: LFD Bagpipers
For more information, please contact: