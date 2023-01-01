Public Meeting on the Beautification of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge Nov. 16





LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg cordially invites the public to attend the second of two meetings scheduled to offer input regarding plans for the beautification of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge located on Fifth Street. The City’s Department of Community Development has partnered with Hill City Design Studio and Schwartz & Associates Consulting Engineering to begin a redesign process for the bridge. (The first meeting took place November 2.)



At these meetings, ideas and suggestions will be gathered for consideration for a vision and redesign of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge that will enhance the overall aesthetic of the Fifth Street Historic District. Representatives from the City of Lynchburg, Hill City Design Studio and Schwartz & Associates will be on hand to answer questions.



The bridge, originally constructed in 1909, was replaced in 1982. It was renamed in honor of Dr. King in March 2005.

This second meeting will take place Thursday, November 16, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at E.C. Glass High School Auditorium, 2111 Memorial Avenue.



Light refreshments will be served.