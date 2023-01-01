Quik-E Food Stores Reid Zone: Andre Kendrick

Each week, Reid Ebert interviews a Hilltopper legend. This week, Reid caught up with E.C. Glass Class of ’96 and Virginia Tech Hokies standout Andre Kendrick.



They talk about how Andre’s recruitment process was, how he almost committed to Florida and Notre Dame over Tech, playing in the 2000 National Championship, the great players on that Virginia Tech team, his son DreSean, and what it was like playing with Michael Vick.



