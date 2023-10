Each week Reid Ebert interviews a Hilltopper legend. This week Reid caught up with E.C. Glass Class of ‘88 AAA State Player of the Year Ronald “BB” Shavers

They talk about how he got his nickname, being incarcerated in 1993, and his focus on the local community since his release

