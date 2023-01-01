Quik-E Food Stores Reid Zone: Daryl Humbles

Each week Reid Ebert interviews a Hilltopper legend, and this week he caught up with former Glass running back, Daryl Humbles.



They talk about the significance of wearing #26, why the ’87 team didn’t win the State Championship, playing baseball at Glass, going to Elon University, living in Tucson and how he got there, his encounter with baseball legend Pete Rose, and some rapid fire questions.



