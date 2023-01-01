Quik-e Food Stores The Reid Zone: Mike Thomas Jr.

Each week, Reid Ebert is joined by a former E.C. Glass football legend. For the first time ever though, he is joined by a current player as he talks with Senior Running Back and Linebacker, Mike Thomas Jr.



They talk about the biggest lesson that he has learned from his family, how big the win over Jefferson Forest was for the team, what he’s looking for in tonight’s game against Salem, his Thanksgiving favorites, and more.



