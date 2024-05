Lynchburg Hornets baseball outfielder, Quinn Madden joins The Sportsline to preview their attempt to repeat at NCAA Division III national champions, including how his transition has gone as he acclimates to the Hornets in his first season, on what he and his teammates do to stay loose and prepare for big games, and what impact star pitcher Wes Arrington has as he takes the mound vs. #1 Endicott.