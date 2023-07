Jennifer Wills with Claytor Nature Center dropped by to talk about all they have to offer if you’re trying to “see summer through the eyes of a child” as discussed in HOME magazine’s article “Rediscovering Wonder” on pg. 30. She also lets listeners know about some fun events that Claytor Nature Center has going on soon!

Referenced article: https://www.cvhomemag.com/summer-through-the-eyes-of-a-child/