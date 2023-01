Lynchburg’s new mayor Stephanie Reed says she’s ready to get to work. In what came as a surprise to many, Reed was chosen to be mayor by Lynchburg City Council yesterday in a 4-3 vote over fellow Republican Jeff Helgeson, with the support of two Democrats on council. She talked about it on the Morningline:

Chris Faraldi was chosen as vice mayor, and he outlined some of the priorities now that Republicans have a majority on council: