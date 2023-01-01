 

City of Lynchburg Public Works Crews Conducting Snow Removal; Trash Collection Delayed 

Lynchburg, Va. – The City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets. Motorists should exercise extreme caution throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning. 

Trash Delayed 

Residential trash collection on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Friday, January 19th. Wednesday and Thursday trash collection will proceed as scheduled.  

The regional landfill will open at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16th. The Convenience Center will be closed.  

The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews work to clear streets. Whenever possible please stay off the streets and travel only when necessary. 

How the City of Lynchburg Prioritizes Snow Removal 

Campbell County to Operate on a Delayed Schedule Tuesday, January 16 Due to Inclement Weather

RUSTBURG, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions.  

Vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate as scheduled.

Employees and guests are asked to use caution walking across parking areas and on sidewalks. Please wear appropriate shoes/apparel suitable for adverse weather conditions. Be safe, Campbell!

EARLIER: Lynchburg, VA – The City of Lynchburg is preparing for winter weather and cold temperatures this week. 

Department of Public Works
The Department of Public Works Department is prepared to respond and will have crews working with spreader operations beginning Monday morning and continuing as needed. Residents should expect some snowy conditions and are encouraged to stay off roadways if possible.  

Lynchburg Water Resources
Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/554/Prevent-Freezing-Pipes.  Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250. 

Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility. 

To lower your risk: 


Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes. 


Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well.   For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.