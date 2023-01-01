SNOW! Check here for closings and delays

City of Lynchburg Public Works Crews Conducting Snow Removal; Trash Collection Delayed

Lynchburg, Va. – The City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets. Motorists should exercise extreme caution throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Trash Delayed

Residential trash collection on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Friday, January 19th. Wednesday and Thursday trash collection will proceed as scheduled.

The regional landfill will open at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16th. The Convenience Center will be closed.

The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews work to clear streets. Whenever possible please stay off the streets and travel only when necessary.

How the City of Lynchburg Prioritizes Snow Removal

Priority 1 Clearing of all primary streets and heaviest traffic routes.

Priority 2 Clearing of all collector streets and bus routes.

Priority 3 Plowing of all residential streets if more than two inches of snow exists

Campbell County to Operate on a Delayed Schedule Tuesday, January 16 Due to Inclement Weather

RUSTBURG, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions.

Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions. Vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate as scheduled.

Employees and guests are asked to use caution walking across parking areas and on sidewalks. Please wear appropriate shoes/apparel suitable for adverse weather conditions. Be safe, Campbell!

Campbell County to Operate on a Delayed Schedule Tuesday, January 16 Due to Inclement Weather

RUSTBURG, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, on Tuesday, January 16, Campbell County Administrative Offices, including the Public Library System, will be operating on a two (2) hour delay due to current weather conditions.

Vital public safety and law enforcement services will operate as scheduled.

Employees and guests are asked to use caution walking across parking areas and on sidewalks. Please wear appropriate shoes/apparel suitable for adverse weather conditions. Be safe, Campbell!

EARLIER: Lynchburg, VA – The City of Lynchburg is preparing for winter weather and cold temperatures this week.

Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works Department is prepared to respond and will have crews working with spreader operations beginning Monday morning and continuing as needed. Residents should expect some snowy conditions and are encouraged to stay off roadways if possible.

Lynchburg Water Resources

Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/554/Prevent-Freezing-Pipes. Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility.

To lower your risk:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing like gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, head indoors and remove any wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Make sure you monitor the time your children are out in the cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia should not be ignored. Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas and most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature caused when the body is losing heat faster than it can be produced. Warning signs may include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. If you suspect symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention care immediately.



Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes.



Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well. For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.

