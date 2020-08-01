Reminder: Lynchburg’s Main Street converts to 2-way traffic beginning Friday

Lynchburg officials are reminding motorists that Main Street will convert from one-way to two-way traffic on Friday – for the first time since 1954. Officials say the goal is to more safely accommodate pedestrians now that more people are living and spending time downtown. City officials plan an inaugural ride down Main Street Friday morning in a city bus. Church Street will be converted to two-way traffic later this year. Numerous signs will be posted to alert motorists and pedestrians to the changes.