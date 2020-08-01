UPDATE: Police release name of storm-related crash victim; Ian causes thousands of power outages locally

UPDATE: State police have released the name of the man who died in Friday night’s single-car crash in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. Police say during strong winds and heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a tree fell on a car driven by 19-year-old Dylan B. Covington of Lexington. Covington died at the scene.

EARLIER: Strong winds and heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night contributed to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. It happened Friday night around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. Police say a vehicle was headed west when a tree fell across it. The vehicle then ran off the road and its driver, an adult male, died at the scene. A second tree fell while state police were on scene investigating the crash. No one was injured by the second tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

Friday night’s storm left more than 29,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. All but a handful in our area had their power restored by last night.