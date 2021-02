The Renaissance Theatre of Lynchbug is ready to hosts its first production in a year. The comedy “Couples” features three couples who are going through virtual marriage counseling. Valerie Daugherty is the director:

Couples opens this weekend at the Renaissance Theatre’s new home, the Miller Center, and runs for the next three weekends. COVID protocols will be in place. The website for more information and tickets is renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org.