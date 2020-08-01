Report: state didn’t learn lessons from previous snowstorm

An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm is critical of the way state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report from Virginia’s Office of the Inspector General says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.