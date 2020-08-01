Reports: Hugh Freeze in talks to become Auburn’s next coach

According to multiple reports, Auburn is preparing to make an offer to Liberty’s Hugh Freeze to become Auburn’s next head football coach. Freeze has spent the last 4 seasons at Liberty, compiling a 34-14 record, including three bowl appearances and a 10-1 season in 2020. From 2012-2016, he was head coach at Ole Miss but was forced to resign after recruiting and academic violations.

Freeze told his Liberty team on Saturday that he would have interest in taking the job but that doesn’t mean that Auburn has offered him the job.

Liberty suffered its third loss in row Saturday, falling to New Mexico State 49–14.