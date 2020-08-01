Republican candidates sweep Lynchburg City Council at-large elections

Lynchburg city council will have a Republican majority for the first time in 20-years. Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor, and Marty Misjuns were the top vote getters for the three open seats on Lynchburg City council, defeating five other candidates including incumbents vice-mayor Beau Wright and former mayor Treney Tweedy.

Stephanie Reed addressed her supporters last night:

A news release from Republican council member Chris Faraldi says council’s focus will be quote, “taxpayer front of mind, the implementation of historic investment in public safety, development of a pro-business local economy, and equipping voters with the proper ability to elect their school board all to bring accountability and excellence back to Lynchburg City Schools”.