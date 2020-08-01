Residents Invited to Provide Budget Feedback During “Budget & Brews” March 15-17

Whether a brewed cup of coffee or tea or a cold brew of ale is preferred, Lynchburg residents are invited to come chat with City Manager, Wynter C. Benda during three “Budget and Brews” sessions to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Each year, the City goes through the process of deliberating over the proposed budget, which includes funding for general government services, schools, fleet, airport, water, sewer, stormwater and other funds.

These “budget and brews” informal meetings are ways the City Manager would like to engage with citizens and allow them to comment on the proposed budget, ask questions and offer input.

“Budget and Brews” Sessions:

Tuesday, March 15, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Three Roads Brewery, 1300 Court Street

Meet outside on the patio.

(In case of inclement weather, the session will take place in the brewery’s side room indoors.)

Wednesday, March 16, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace Street

Meet in the Fellowship Hall located in the basement. (Coffee, tea & refreshments will be served.)

Thursday, March 17, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Muse Coffee Company, 1509 Enterprise Drive

Meet outside on the side patio.

The formal Budget Public Hearing will take place on March 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street.