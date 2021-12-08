Campbell County Schools will require masks

Campbell County Public Schools will now require teachers and students to wear masks when school starts next week. It’s a reversal of their previous decision to make masks optional. Superintendent Bobby Johnson told the Morningline one reason was advice from lawyers that school systems are legally required to follow updated guidance from the CDC.

Johnson says they hope to rescind this order as soon as they can. Campbell County schools begin August 17th.

Here is our entire conversation with Bobby Johnson on masks, the school system’s transgender policy, the upcoming start of school, and why Congressman Bob Good did not address the School Board earlier this week: