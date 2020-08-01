UPDATE: Richmond Police credit “hero citizen”for tip that thwarted mass shooting

Richmond_intent :07

Richmond Police chief Gerrald (jer-ALD) Smith says police thwarted a planned 4th of July attack by two men — after receiving a tip from a citizen:

After receiving the tip, police searched a Richmond home and seized two assault rifles, a handgun and more than 200 rounds of ammunition. Two men, neither of them US citizens, are under arrest. Police haven’t released a motive.

EARLIER: Police in Richmond, Virginia, say they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns. Police announced the alleged plot in a news release Wednesday, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting. The announcement comes after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.