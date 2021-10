The Lynchburg Hillcats and the Salem Red Sox continue the 460 rivalry with the 2nd Annual 460 Community Battle. The game is at 6:30 tonight at Bank of The James Stadium. The teams are made up of local first responders, community leaders and local celebrities. The Lynchburg team will be looking for its first win, with Salem getting the inaugural victory last October.

Admission is free with donations going toward the Lynchburg Humane Society.