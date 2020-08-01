River Ridge Mall’s next phase includes demolition of former Macy’s

River Ridge announced the next phase of its redevelopment, beginning with the demolition of the former Macy’s building on the West End of the property scheduled for First Quarter 2021.

The revitalized West End is envisioned as River Ridge’s restaurant and entertainment hub along with traditional retail and personal services options. It will provide a contemporary, open-air shopping experience with higher store elevations and urban-esque storefront designs, as well as an outdoor venue for family themed community events.

“Now that updates to the Center Court and East End have been completed, we are looking forward to the renovation of the West End,” said Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge. “This next phase will take place in two parts, beginning with the demolition of Macy’s and construction on the exterior façade of the West End followed by the development of an outdoor gathering space.”

In addition, the existing food court will be renovated and replaced with a new and contemporary food hall that will include both indoor and outdoor seating. Construction on the food hall is planned to begin in Second Quarter 2021.

“The new and improved food hall will provide diverse, best-in-class and first-in-market dining options to our guests,” Dudley said.

Specific restaurant announcements will be announced as agreements are finalized.

Completion of the West End is projected for 2022. The food hall is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2021.

“We are certainly continuing the momentum in the new year,” Dudley said of River Ridge’s redevelopment. “Over the last two and half years, we have made significant progress on our redevelopment, and there is more for our customers to explore in 2021.”