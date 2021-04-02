Robbery suspect caught after chase through Bedford

Bedford Police have a suspect in custody after an armed robbery and pursuit through the town of Bedford earlier this afternoon. They say around 12:45 today, a man robbed the Twin Smokes in Bedford and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police were able to locate his vehicle and pursued him through the town of Bedford. They stopped the car at the CVS on Main St. and took the suspect into custody. Police say the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Henrico County.

Here is the news release from the Town of Bedford Police Department:

April 2, 2021

For Immediate Release

On April 2, 2021 at approximately 12:46 PM, the Bedford Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Twin Smokes, 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. One Male armed entered the business and demanded money. The male fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.

An officer located a vehicle, which matched the description, of the one that had fled the scene of the armed robbery. Another officer arrived and the driver of the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit began through the town of Bedford. The Driver was stopped at the CVS on Main St. in the Town of Bedford and taken into custody.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in an armed carjacking in Henrico County.

Investigators of the Bedford Police Department are still investigating the armed robbery.