Rocky Mount officers fired over Capitol riot

Rocky Mount has officially fired terminated two town police officers who federal authorities have charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Town officials said in a statement that the actions by of former Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and former Officer Jacob Fracker “have driven our beautiful town into the national spotlight in ways that do not reflect our whole community and the people who call Rocky Mount home.” The men have stated repeatedly in interviews that they did nothing illegal and did not participate in any of the violence that unfolded. Robertson told the Roanoke Times that he plans to contest the firing.