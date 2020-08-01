Rocky Mount Police Officers charged, ordered to stay at home

Two Rocky Mount police officers face a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry in connection with last week’s rioting at the Capitol. Sgt. Thomas Robertson and Ofc. Jacob Fracker have been ordered to stay away from Washington D.C. , to not participate in any public demonstrations, to stay at home, and to turn in their firearms by tomorrow. Both men are on paid administrative leave from the Rocky Mounty Police Department. Robertson has said that they did not participate in any violence or property damage.