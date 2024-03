The Fayetteville Observer’s Rodd Baxley joins The Sportsline from Los Angeles to discuss the NCAA Tournament and the West Region, including what type of matchup he’s expecting when the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, on why he’s banking on at least two ACC teams making it to the Elite Eight, and what a potential ‘Caleb Love Revenge Game’ could look like if Arizona takes on UNC.