On this JoJo Pizza edition of The Sportsline, Lynchburg great and former Buffalo Bill Ruben Brown drops by to discuss impact of the Damar Hamlin injury on the team as the season’s end draws near, Hall of Fame columnist David Teel breaks down an important game for Tech and a disappointing loss for Virginia, and Dr. Ben Ferry of Liberty Mountain Medical Group returns for the Injury Report, breaking down the events from Monday Night Football and injured star NFL QBs.