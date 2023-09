Russell Tabone from CMA Hyundai joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the Fuel the Fight campaign that they will be donating to for the entire month of September, being an ESOP business, Carter Myers and coming up on CMA’s 100 year anniversary, Hope on Wheels, Hyundai coming a long way from being known as a disposable car, being a sponsor of the Legacy Wealth Management Hilltopper Game of the Week, being a Bills fan, and more.