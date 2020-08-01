Rustburg man arrested after standoff

A Rustburg man was arrested on multiple assault charges after a standoff with Campbell County sheriff’s deputies last night. Deputies went to the 600 block of Lone Jack Road for a domestic assault and found 37-year-old Brenton Byers barricaded inside a home. The Campbell County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene, and after several hours of negotiations and a tactical response, Byers was arrested. He’s charged with domestic assault and battery, abduction, and brandishing a firearm.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

On 04-25-23, at approximately 9:00 PM, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 BLK of Lone Jack Rd for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with the male suspect, who fled into the home and barricaded himself. The male suspect was identified as 37-year-old Brenton Byers of Rustburg. The Campbell County Special Response Team along with the Campbell County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. After several hours of negotiations and a tactical response, Byers exited the residence and was taken into custody.

After further investigation into the incident, Byers was charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery, two counts of abduction, and one count of brandishing a firearm.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Lynchburg Police Department, and Campbell County Public Safety for their assistance.