Rustburg man arrested in fatal assault

A Rustburg man is behind bars in connection with a fatal assault. Campbell County authorities say 60 year old Gregory Wade McGann was assaulted at his residence early yesterday morning and later died from his injuries. 40-year-old Michael Stout of Rustburg is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and upgraded charges will follow. Stout is currently being held with no bond at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center.

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

