Rustburg man charged in fatal wreck

A Rustburg man faces charges after a fatal wreck in Campbell County last week. State police say 78-year-old James G. Booth was trying to make a a left turn onto Red House Rd. from Chapel Rd. When he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, 40-year-old Travis C. Smith of Rustburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Booth and two passengers, 80-year-old Barbara Booth and 88-year-old Francis Tuck received minor injuries. James Booth was charged with failure to yield.

Here is more information for Virginia State Police:

At 2:37 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 23), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red House Rd. and New Chapel Rd.

A 2008 Mercury Mountaineer was attempting to make a left turn onto Red House Rd. from Chapel Rd. when it pulled into the path of a 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight traveling north on Red House Rd. The Oldsmobile struck the Mercury.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Travis C. Smith, 40, of Rustburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mercury, James G. Booth, 78, of Rustburg, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Mercury, Barbara Booth, 80, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Another passenger in the Mercury, Francis Tuck, 88, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

James Booth was charged with failure to yield (46.2-821). The crash remains under investigation.