Rustburg man in custody thanks to Campbell Co. K-9 Unit

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in the Sunnymeade Road area of the locality.



Upon approach by law enforcement, suspect, Bobby Wayne Dalton, Jr., of Rustburg, proceeded to flee on foot. Dalton, age 39, was wanted for Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Failure to appear (FTA), and Distribution of Schedule I/II Narcotics.



The responding officers contacted the K-9 Unit, and K-9 Dyson and Handler, Deputy Cameron Byrd were dispatched to track the subject, who was apprehended without incident after approximately thirty minutes.



Bobby Wayne Dalton, Jr. is in the custody, and additional charges may be pending.