Rustburg man killed by falling tree during storm

On May 4th 2021 investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office were called to B Street in Monroe for a call where a tree had fallen onto an enclosed trailer that was occupied by a lawn mowing crew who was in the process of loading their equipment during the passing storms.
Christopher Samuel Moore, 34 years old, of Rustburg, Va. was sadly killed in this incident.
