The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Rustburg man on who’s wanted on numerous charges in connection with an incident yesterday at 2423 Sunnymeade Road.

57-yearr-old Mark Hanson Elliott is wanted for abduction, strangulation, and assault & battery charges. Authorities believe he is driving an older model blue Toyota pick-up truck with a ladder rack on the top. He may still be in the Campbell County area, possibly in the area of East Ferry Road.