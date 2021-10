Injuries to 2 infants in a Campbell County home left one dead and one in the hospital. Officers responded to the 600 block of Patterson Avenue after a 911 call reporting the children were unresponsive. The other twin boy was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with two brain bleeds. 20 year old, Halie Dawn Sutton, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse that resulted in injury. Sutton’s request for bond was denied by the Campbell Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.