Rustburg plans Sunday parade to honor RHS state champion volleyball team

The Rustburg Community will honor the Rustburg High School Volleyball Team with a victory parade on Sunday. The Lady Devils won a state championship last week – the first since 1992. The team went undefeated over the season.

The victory parade is Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will run from Rustburg Elementary School to the former Wells Fargo on Village Highway.

The entire community is encouraged to celebrate the team.

Rustburg, VA – On Friday, April 23, 2021, the Rustburg High School Volleyball Team laid it all on the line – and brought back the first state championship since 1992.



The win brought to an end to the flawless, history-making season for the Lady Devils; a season that the team thought may not take place at all, with the challenges of the pandemic.

“We’ve faced a lot over this past year, not even knowing if we were going to have sports,” Coach Kristen Hardie said. “To go undefeated and win the state championship, it’s so good to have that hope and that happiness.”

To celebrate, supporters of the team have organized a Victory Parade through the village of Rustburg on Sunday, May 2 at 3:00 p.m. The parade route will begin at Rustburg Elementary School (25 Webb's Way, Rustburg, VA 24588) to the former Wells Fargo on Village Highway (819 Village HWY, Rustburg, VA 24588). (Campbell County Sheriff's Office, and Campbell County Department of Public Safety will be in attendance to ensure public safety and traffic control).



The entire community is encouraged to join our celebration as we commend this team of extraordinary young ladies for their worthy athletic abilities, and recognize the championship they have obtained for our locality.



Please feel free to gather (Covid-19 rules apply) along the sidewalks in the village to applaud and congratulate the Rustburg High School Volleyball Team as they caravan down Village Highway!

Way to go, Big Red!