On this post-Memorial Day edition of The Sportsline, ESPN’s Ryan McGee joins us to talk NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson’s disastrous “Double” attempt, and his book still doing well, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post talks MLB storylines and abrupt retirement of umpire Ángel Hernández, and a special edition of Monday Mourning (on a Tuesday) features sports lowlights from the three day weekend.