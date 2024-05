ESPN Senior writer, Ryan McGee joins The Sportsline to talk huge weekend of racing news around Memorial Day, including why Kyle Larson’s Memorial Day Double attempt was “worst case scenario” for his team, on the breaking news of Tony Stewart’s NASCAR team Steward-Haas Racing announcing they will close operations after 2024, and why his book “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball” is still doing well one year in + he tells a funny LeBron James/Bojangles story.