New head basketball coach for Virginia Commonwealth University, and former UMBC head coach Ryan Odom joins The Sportsline to talk returning to the commonwealth, including what it mean’s for him to be back to coaching in the state of Virginia, on the good memories from his time at UMBC when they upset #1 seed UVA, and what he learned from his dad Dave Odom and his former college coach Tony Shaver of Hampden-Sydney.