Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about working with Lynchburg City Schools to change the way that lockdowns are handled, are there gangs shoplifting in Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Pay Plan and what is going on with that, tough times recruiting, is having take home cars a big perk?, any information on the 12 year old shooting death, shootings in Lynchburg and what police is doing to stop them, and more.