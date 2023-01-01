“Safe Schools Lynchburg” raises money for security film at EC Glass High School

Plans are underway to install a new security measure at EC Glass High School in Lynchburg, thanks to the group Safe Schools Lynchburg. “Every Second Counts” is a pilot project to install security film on windows at EC Glass. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema explained the purpose on the Morningline:

Zuidema_security film :13

Safe Schools Lynchburg says it eventually wants to install security film at every city school. It’s raising money to install the film at EC Glass High School in the fall. More information is at safeschoolslynchburg.com.

Here is more information from Safe Schools Lynchburg:

PRESS RELEASE: Safe Schools Lynchburg Announces “Every Second Counts” Pilot Safety Project

In partnership with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) and the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD), Safe Schools Lynchburg announced on Wednesday the “Every Second Counts” pilot school safety project. The initiative is raising funds to install security film on windows at E. C. Glass High School. This security film is meant to increase the time it takes for a would-be perpetrator to enter a school building, effectively decreasing their ability to gain entry. This added defense mechanism would allow those inside the building to recognize the threat and take appropriate actions, getting everyone to safety.

Safe Schools Lynchburg is a volunteer-led committee formed by community member Rick Read, a grandfather of five school-aged or close to school-aged grandchildren.

“After the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I felt like I had to do something. In talking with other concerned parents and grandparents, we formed the Safe Schools Lynchburg task force,” Read said.

“The ultimate goal is to install this security film on all the schools, where needed, along with further enhancing other safety measures.”

The mission of Safe Schools Lynchburg is to enhance the security of the Lynchburg City school facilities. The committee is dedicated to the safety of all students, staff, and visitors.LPD Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema, who serves on the committee, understands the impact Safe Schools Lynchburg could have on the schools.

“School safety isn’t just a policy or a practice, it’s a fundamental necessity for every student’s well-being and academic success,” Zuidema said.

“We must continually work to ensure we protect and preserve this basic right for our students and staff.”

LCS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards said, “Every student deserves an engaging, inspiring, and nurturing learning environment where they feel safe to create, explore, and cultivate their dreams. Lynchburg City Schools is grateful for the overwhelming community support to keep our students and staff safe and prevent the emotional, physical, and mental harm caused by acts of violence targeting schools.”



Safe Schools Lynchburg is currently raising funds for its “Every Second Counts” pilot program and hopes to have the security window film installed by the time students are back in classes at the start of the school year. Donations are being accepted by the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. through their direct donation link. Donors should choose the “E. C. Glass Protective Film Pilot Project” option when donating. For more information, visit www.safeschools lynchburg.com.