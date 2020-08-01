San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in Bubbleville

Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and San Francisco pulled the biggest upset of the young college basketball season, using a late 8-0 run to beat No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in the Homelight Classic. Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons, who were playing their third game in three days. Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia, which was a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.